If you’re a fan of medical dramas, there’s a good chance you’ve already watched the critically acclaimed series The Pitt, whose first season premiered in January earlier this year. Season 1 currently holds an impressive 95% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 8.9/10 IMDb rating.

If you’re eagerly waiting for the show’s second season and want to know when and where you can watch it, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out its OTT release date, streaming platform, and what to expect from the upcoming season.

The Pitt Season 2 – OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

Producer John Wells has already confirmed (via THR) that the second season of the medical procedural will be released on January 8, 2025. This means The Pitt Season 2 will debut exactly one year after the premiere of Season 1. If the new season follows the same format, it is expected to consist of 15 episodes, just like the first season. In India, The Pitt Season 2 is also expected to arrive around the same time as its U.S. premiere.

What’s The Pitt All About?

The medical drama revolves around the daily lives of the emergency department healthcare staff of a fictional hospital based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, portrayed realistically. How they manage their high-pressure jobs while dealing with their own personal issues and workplace politics forms the show’s underlying premise. It features Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Supriya Ganesh, among others.

What To Expect From The Pitt Season 2?

Much like its first season, The Pitt Season 2 is expected to maintain the same level of authenticity and realism in depicting the lives of healthcare workers operating in a high-pressure hospital environment. Earlier, the show’s creator and executive producer, R. Scott Gemmill, revealed (via Deadline) that the new season will pick up with Langdon’s first day back at work. Viewers will experience a 10-month time jump when Season 2 begins. The new season would reportedly take place over the Fourth of July weekend.

More Medical Dramas Worth Checking Out

If you’re fond of watching medical dramas, here are some more shows that you can stream across various OTT platforms:

The Good Doctor: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV (India); Hulu (U.S.) House: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Netflix (India); Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock (U.S.) The Knick: Jio Hotstar (India); HBO Max (U.S.) Grey’s Anatomy: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu, Netflix (U.S.) Lenox Hill: Netflix (India & U.S.)

The Pitt Season 2 – Official Teaser

