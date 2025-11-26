The Franchise Mission Impossible returned to the spotlight this year with the kind of noise only Tom Cruise can summon. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning arrived after a long road, carrying the weight of being Ethan Hunt’s last run. The fans watched it tear through theaters with record-breaking confidence, even if the numbers did not climb high enough to cover its massive $400 million budget. It still pulled in a hefty $598.3 million worldwide and settled into ninth place among this year’s Top 10 Hollywood releases.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Sets Its Streaming Launch

Now, months after its May 23 theatrical release, the movie is finally set to arrive on digital. Paramount Plus has locked the streaming premiere for December 4, giving the film a second wind after its digital debut back on August 19 and its physical release on October 14. The movie has already shot to the top of PVOD charts, so its streaming run arrives with plenty of momentum.

Everything has led to this. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning comes to #ParamountPlus on Dec 4. pic.twitter.com/VjxKCQPaCI — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 25, 2025

Tom Cruise’s Record-Setting Stunts

Tom Cruise added more legend to his resume with this film. Beyond the daring action scenes, he set a Guinness World Record for most burning parachute jumps, throwing himself out of a helicopter 16 times, strapped to a fuel-soaked parachute. His earlier record for the longest on-screen breath-hold stayed in the books for years before Kate Winslet topped it in Avatar: The Way of Water. In true Cruise fashion, Final Reckoning stretched the physical limits once again.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: Storyline and Cast

The movie closes the long arc that began with Dead Reckoning, sending Ethan Hunt into his final confrontation with Gabriel and the lethal AI known as The Entity.

The cast returned in full force, from Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames to Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, and more, under Christopher McQuarrie’s direction and his script co-written with Erik Jendresen.

With The Final Reckoning marking the end of Cruise’s run as Ethan Hunt, the December 4 premiere feels like a last gathering for anyone who missed the adventure on the big screen or simply wants to experience the farewell again. This mission is likely to draw many families and longtime fans back into the action.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Bugonia Digital Release Update: Emma Stone’s Sci-Fi Thriller Gears Up for Its Much-Anticipated Digital Arrival

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News