Grey’s Anatomy fans might know her as Izzie Stevens, but others probably know Katherine Heigl from the slew of rom-coms she has starred in, especially in the 2000s. From an eternal bridesmaid to an accidental parent, the actress has played a diverse range of characters who fall in love, encounter strife, and find love again.

Presenting the five Katherine Heigl romantic comedies considered the best according to IMDb ratings.

1. Knocked Up (2007)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Streaming On: Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Director: Judd Apatow

Plot: In a one-night stand gone wrong, Alison Scott ends up pregnant with Ben Scott’s child, and must figure out if they would work as a couple after the fact. Being radically different in their priorities and outlooks, will their fraught relationship, born out of necessity, heal?

Katherine Heigl is a revelation as the ambitious media professional Alison, offering the perfect foil to Seth Rogen’s Ben Scott, who is for lack of a better term, an egregious man-child.

2. Life as We Know It (2010)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video (rent)

Prime Video (rent) Director: Greg Berlanti

Plot: Holly (Heigl) and Eric (Josh Duhamel) find themselves as accidental parents when their best friends pass away in a car accident, leaving their one-year-old daughter Sophie in their care. Although they seem to be very different people, they learn to work together and discover that somehow feelings have gotten in the way. Heigl and Duhamel make a beautiful couple, playing off each other’s characters and elevating the film’s quality.

3. The Ugly Truth (2009)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video (rent)

Prime Video (rent) Director: Robert Luketic

Plot: Producer Abby Ritcher’s morning show is about to be pulled off-air due to low ratings, but the network hires Mike Chadway, a correspondent who is Abby’s opposite in that he does not believe in real love. They butt heads but come to a compromise; if Mike’s advice allows Abby to pursue her love interest, Colin, she will let him continue on her show, else he will quit.

Katherine Heigl plays Abby opposite Gerard Butler, and their on-screen chemistry is palpable, with the characters’ arguments creating sparks.

4. 27 Dresses (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Director: Anne Fletcher

Plot: Jane is secretly in love with her boss, George, but her sister gets engaged to him. Meanwhile, Jane has been a bridesmaid in different women’s weddings 27 times, even attending two weddings on the same night, where she meets Kevin Doyle. Dealing with her unrequited love for George while also harboring growing feelings for Kevin, Jane must figure out how to say no to others and yes to herself. Heigl shines as Jane in this classic romcom, with James Marsden’s Kevin contrasting well against her romantic notions about life.

5. New Year’s Eve (2011)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Streaming On: Prime Video (rent)

Prime Video (rent) Director: Garry Marshall

Plot: The spiritual sequel to 2010’s Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve is an ensemble romantic comedy featuring a boatload of stars. Katherine Heigl plays Laura, the chef ex-fiancée of singer Daniel Jensen (Bon Jovi, yes, that one). Jensen, still in love with Laura, attempts to get back together with her in their storyline, but with the hectic festivities of the night, which includes his own concert at Times Square, will reconciliation even be possible?

Whether sappy, sweet, or meaningful, these five Katherine Heigl romcoms are sure to cheer you up on a tough day or keep spirits up on a good one!

