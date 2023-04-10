From The Kardashians, The Devil Wears Prada To Disenchanted - Here Are Movies That'll Help You Take Your Summer Fashion Game A Notch Higher!

With the arrival of summer, everyone’s looking for the chicest, most vibrant and colourful outfit choices. Movie lovers constantly seek inspiration from celebrities as they love emulating their best looks from their favourite characters. If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe this season, check out the fashion-themed movies and shows, available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

You’re sure to find some inspiration from these fashionistas out there:

West Side Story

If you want to curate a wardrobe that is both timeless and chic, then take a cue from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story – a film that proves vintage styles never go out of fashion. The movie showcases a range of fashion choices, from classic necklines to swirling skirts, and offers plenty of inspiration if you’re keen on incorporating bold colours into your wardrobe.

Sneakerella

Sneakers are no longer just comfortable shoes; they have become statement pieces. If you’re a sneakerhead seeking to elevate the style of your kicks, Sneakerella is an excellent source of inspiration. This show reminds us that there are no limits to the creative possibilities of making a statement with sneakers.

The Kardashians

If you’re searching for a style that embodies comfort, innovation, and empowerment, the Kardashians can serve as your ultimate guide. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian showcasing body positivity or Kylie Jenner introducing new lip colours, they truly walk the talk when it comes to fashion.

Disenchanted

If you plan on adding drama to your wardrobe then Giselle can surely enchant you with her signature flouncy gowns and masterful colour play. If you want a dreamy wardrobe then look no further than Giselle in Enchanted and Disenchanted.

27 Dresses

A perennial bridesmaid who’s unhappy that her little sister is marrying the man of her dreams falls in love with a cynical wedding journalist who’s covering the wedding.

Devil Wears Prada

Celebrated as one of Hollywood’s finest fashion movies, The Devil Wears Prada is every fashion lover’s dream movie. From watching Meryl Streep essay a cold and stoic boss who flaunts statement dresses, elaborate collared jackets, and powerful shades to Anne Hathaway’s Andrea Sach coming of age (fashion-wise) in the film with accented coats and berets. The movie drops wardrobe goals left right and centre.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Isla Fisher, as Rebecca Bloomwood, in this movie teaches us how a girl can be broke but still step out in style. She presents a flawless wardrobe that is easy to replicate and even easier to purchase if you are planning on making a style statement with your workwear.

Let Hollywood’s timeless fashion-themed movies and shows on Disney+ Hotstar guide you to your new wardrobe!

