Good Friday 2023: From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, West Side Story To Pretty Woman - Watch These Titles To Celebrate This Long & Relaxing Weekend At Home

As the Easter holiday weekend approaches and the aroma of creamy desserts fills the air, many will be looking forward to cosying up and watching great films and shows. Luckily, Disney+ Hotstar has come to the rescue again with diverse offerings to keep you entertained for the next few days. Whether you prefer timeless classics like Pretty Woman and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or eagerly-anticipated new releases like Prom Pact and Tengoku-Daimakyo, here’s a list of fantastic titles to choose from for a quaint long holiday.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Five friends with big egos and small brains own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia.

Pretty Woman

Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, has a chance encounter with Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul, which leads to an improbable love affair.

Prom Pact

It’s prom season, but Mandy’s focused on her dream college…until a tutoring job changes everything.

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

Hong Taera leads a life envied by all, with a perfect husband and a lovely daughter. However, her life takes a turn when repressed memories resurface.

Tengoku-Daimakyo

After the collapse of the world, Kiruko and Maru search for Heaven within the ruins of Japan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers after the death of beloved King T’Challa.

J-Hope In The Box

This documentary features artist J-hope’s production activities of solo album, “Jack in the Box.”

The Menu

A young couple travels to an exclusive island restaurant, but they soon learn that the dinner guests are about to be served some shocking surprises.

Wreck it Ralph

Ralph, an arcade game villain, sets off on a journey through every generation of video games to prove he’s got what it takes to be a hero.

West Side Story

Forbidden love blooms between Tony and Maria, amidst the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Once Upon a Time

Emma Swan’s past disasters drag her into the small town of Maine. She is the long-lost daughter of a king, who must protect her town from the evil queen.

The Bear

Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, fights to transform a sandwich shop alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew.

Big Mouth

A lawyer, caught up in a murder case, becomes a notorious and genius con artist overnight, in order to fight against a huge conspiracy and survive.

Enjoy a fun-filled Easter with Disney+ Hotstar’s bouquet of the varied shows and movies!

