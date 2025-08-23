When it comes to legal dramas, Suits is a sure shot name in the top lists. The series ran for nine seasons from June 2011 to September 2019 and the fans loved it so much the characters became household names. Be it the core group or the recurring roles, the audience loved every bit of it.

Its success has recently also led to a spinoff titled Suits LA. Based in New York City, the show focused on characters across legal firms and shed light on cases, scheming, politics and the dark side of the legal world. Here’s which actors played which characters on the popular legal drama show.

Suits: Cast & Character Guide

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Harvey is a senior partner at Pearson Hardman and the best closer in New York City. He is in love with his secretary Donna and in the finale, the two marry and move to Seattle with Mike and Rachel for a new chapter. Harvey is seen showing his legal expertise, fighting for his clients or scheming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darvey (@darveymadeit)

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen

Donna is Harvey’s legal secretary. She is confident, competent, skillful and charming. She is the one who understands what Harvey needs and is the flame to his cold ice. She knows how to put people in place and hype them. After seasons of on and off, Donna and Harvey finally marry each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rafferty (@iamsarahgrafferty)

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross

Mike is Harvey’s associate despite not having a license to practice law. He was removed from college and lost his admission to Harvard Law School but he has photographic memory and has more knowledge than many with degrees. He keeps his truth a secret until it’s revealed and falls for Rachel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick J. Adams (@patrickjadams)

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Rachel is a senior paralegal at Pearson Hardman and daughter of lawyer Robert Zane. She wants to get into Harvard Law to become a full-fledged lawyer. Rachel starts having feelings for Mike but fights them due to her rule of not dating co-workers. She moves to Seattle with Mike in the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Jessica is the co-founder of Pearson Hardman and a no-nonsense person. She does not like being crossed and knows how to take revenge from the people she does not approve of. She has a tense equation with Harvey but the two still respect one another for being a crucial part of their journeys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Torres (@iamginatorres)

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt

Louis is a former junior partner at Pearson Hardman who used tricks and manipulation to climb up the ladder. Apart from scheming and plotting, he admires Harvey’s skills and connections, often feeling jealous of him. The rivalry is often back and forth. He later grows into a leader to be proud of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman)

Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett

Katrina is a former associate who works for Harvey and later Louis. She uses scheming, alliances, deals offers to get what she wants. Katrina even bullies those that work under her which eventually leads to her own loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Schull (@amandaschull)

Wendell Pierce as Robert Zane

Robert is Rachel’s father and a Harvard-educated lawyer. He works at a firm that is the rival of where his daughter works. He is often seen being unsupportive towards Rachel and asking her to choose another career path. This is why she hopes to make her own name without his assistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendell Pierce (@wendellpcg)

Dulé Hill as Alex Williams

Alex is Harvey’s old friend who faces a lot of workload and gets dragged into a murder plots and scandals because of agendas against Harvey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larkin Donley (@larkindonleydp)

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler

Samantha is Robert’s protege and sees him as a mentor and father figure. She is talented and knows to attain what she wants. Smantha is someone who will do what it takes to win her cases but is very loyal to her people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl)

Rachael Harris as Sheila Sazs

Sheila is an official in the Harvard Law School placement department who places graduates at law firms as associate attorneys. She has a romance with Louis which fizzles out later but they reignite it later and get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewBeauty Magazine (@newbeauty)

Neal McDonough as Sean Cahill

Sean is a senior SEC official prosecutor in the department who looks into Pearson Specter. Even though he starts off being suspicious towards the firm, he later becomes quite a trusted ally to not just Harvey but also Mike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neal McDonough (@neal_mcdonough)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Premiere Date, Returning & New Cast Additions, What To Expect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News