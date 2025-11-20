Early this year, Meghan Markle released her own lifestyle series on Netflix. The first season, which was released on March 4, 2025, saw quite a great response, after which another edition was launched. Season two was released on August 26, 2025, with another eight episodes. Now it’s time for more.

With the holidays right around the corner, the Duchess of Sussex has a festive special for fans, and it promises a whole lot of trips, tricks, fun, and fresh ideas, aesthetics, and the lovely concept of finding joy in everyday things. Here’s what we know about the upcoming edition of the franchise.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration – Premiere Date & What To Expect

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2025. The holiday special is expected to be an exciting new chapter in the whole series. Fans can expect more of Meghan’s friends and family on the new special. Naomi Osaka and Tom Colicchio will be there.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1353AA0mng — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2025

Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth have also been confirmed to appear on the special. Sit back as a blanket of winter turns things snowy and frosty. Get ready for some cozy entertainment and joy as Meghan shares her seasonal tips and tricks to make things more exciting.

As per the synopsis, “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration invites you to join Meghan at home in Montecito, California, as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends memorable and meaningful. Expect her to “deck the halls, create holiday feasts and craft heartfelt gifts.”

Along the way are laughs, smiles, desecration ideas, and simple how-tos to follow at home. Meghan will also be sharing her “favorite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts, and family recipes with friends old and new in this festive special.” If that isn’t enough, you can always binge-watch seasons 1 and 2.

Meghan Markle: New As Ever Holiday Collection

And to add to it, Meghan’s holiday line for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, was recently launched. Be it James, flower sprinkles, honey, candles, or mulling spice kits, you can buy a lot of things to elevate your home, dining, spaces, and environment. What do you want to spend your money on? Wine, jam, spreads, or even more? It’s quite sure to be a jolly festive season ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

