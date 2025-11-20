Anime phenomenon Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle continues to soar to new heights, while Hollywood endures one devastating blow after another, its once-indomitable position crumbling against the excellence of Asian cinema.

The Chinese market has embraced Infinity Castle with astounding fervor, and Akaza’s return has become a resounding box office juggernaut, showing no signs of deceleration.

China’s Resounding Reception Opens Path to $1 Billion

With Chinese audiences backing it fervently, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle witnessed a $52.4 million three-day opening, its weekend signalling extraordinary potential. Extrapolation suggests the anime phenomenon may accumulate $100 million by the conclusion of its first week, propelling the worldwide gross toward $800 million by next weekend.

Unlike the predictable footfalls characteristic of North American box office patterns, China operates as a rollercoaster where admissions and receipts frequently ascend during subsequent weeks. This becoming tendency represents an exceptionally good sign for Demon Slayer’s path to the $1 billion castle — a seemingly impenetrable achievement for anime.

The extended release window in China, combined with over-the-top marketing and resounding audience enthusiasm, positions Infinity Castle to continue accomplishing what no anime has previously attained.

Infinity Castle Slays Hollywood’s Best Comic Book ‘Demons’

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle currently commands $730 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, having already eclipsed virtually every Hollywood release this year. Only Lilo & Stitch ($1.03 billion) and Jurassic World: Rebirth ($868.8 million) stand ahead, both now facing imminent danger from the anime juggernaut’s ascent.

More significantly, Infinity Castle has already established itself as the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year — an accomplishment made all the more astounding given the numerous sequels and reboots from Marvel and DC studios, all of which have been surpassed by the Japanese sensation whose reputation precedes it across global markets.

But Hollywood’s ordeals perpetuate rather than dissipate, confronting an existential reckoning about its creative bankruptcy and commercial viability.

Hollywood’s Catastrophic Collapse & Asian Cinema’s Ascendance

In 2025, Hollywood endured its worst fall season since 1997, even though the latter’s figures remain unadjusted for inflation. In terms of losses pervading the theatrical industry, the current position proves worse than in 1981, as Asian productions also begin to dictate market dynamics.

Demon Slayer’s success represents merely one instance of global cinema beating Hollywood at its own game. In fact, it’s not even the only movie with “demon” in its title to spank Hollywood’s mediocrity in 2024. K-pop Demon Hunters obliterated streaming records, while Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 accomplished similar feats in television. Then there’s Ne Zha 2, which accumulated approximately $2 billion worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), a total larger than the year’s three Marvel flicks and Superman combined.

Asian Cinema Wins Over China

While numerous Asian animated productions prosper in China, it bears noting that the market acted as Hollywood’s backbone. Without Chinese box office contributions, Avengers: Endgame ($2.8 billion) wouldn’t have exceeded even Titanic ($2.3 billion) at the global box office. But post-pandemic scenarios have fundamentally altered this relationship, with Chinese moviegoers now preferring Asian productions over mediocre American imports.

And as such, the billion-dollar threshold for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle appears prospectively achievable, eclipsing Hollywood’s increasingly desperate franchise extensions.

