The Running Man made its debut with underwhelming collections at the box office. It is performing decently at the box office, remaining at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The Stephen King adaptation is now on track to surpass Bugonia, starring Emma Stone in the leading roles, at the worldwide box office, and with that, it will achieve an interesting feat as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Running Man’s box office collection worldwide

The Stephen King adaptation debuted with $16.49 million at the North American box office. On its first Monday, the film raked in $1 million across 3534 theaters in North America. It dropped by 73.2% from Sunday, and with that, the domestic cume has reached $17.49 million in four days.

Internationally, The Running Man collected $11.2 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. The new collections will be updated next weekend. Adding the domestic and the overseas cume, the worldwide collection of Glen Powell’s film is $28.69 million after four days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $17.5 million

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $28.7 million

On track to beat Bugonia & enter 2025’s top 75 highest-grossing films list

According to Box Office Mojo, Bugonia is the 75th-highest-grossing film of 2025. Emma Stone’s film Bugonia by Yorgos Lanthimos is a black comedy film which received positive reviews from the critics. However, it is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office. The film collected $30.58 million at the worldwide box office in over twenty-five days.

The Running Man is now less than $2 million away from surpassing the global total of Bugonia. Glen Powell‘s film is ranked #77 on the 2025 list of the world’s top 100 highest-grossing films. After beating Bugonia, the Stephen King adaptation will enter this year’s top 75 grossers and continue to climb.

What is The Running Man about?

In a dystopian future where a corrupt media empire turns executions into entertainment, Ben Richards—a soldier framed for a crime he didn’t commit—is forced to compete on “The Running Man,” a lethal reality show where elite killers hunt fugitives. Determined to survive and expose the truth, Ben uses his combat skills and growing public support to turn the deadly game into a rebellion against the system that controls the nation. It was released on November 14.

