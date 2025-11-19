Now You See Me: Now You Don’t had a strong opening at the overseas box office, even better than its domestic debut. The film landed within the top 50 grossers of the year list after its first weekend only, and now it is moving closer to entering the 2025 top 40 highest-grossing films list. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Jesse Eisenberg starrer is the 44th film to cross the $75 million mark at the worldwide box office in 2025. It continues to stay at the top rank in the domestic box office charts. The film is nearing recovery of its production cost, estimated at $90 million.

How much has the Now You See Me threequel earned at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $1.45 million at the box office in North America on its first Monday. It declined by 70.5% from Sunday, and with that, the domestic total has reached $22.47 million. The overseas collection is $54.2 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $76.67 million. It is already the 44th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $22.5 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $76.7 million

Here’s how much more the film needs to break into 2025’s top 40 highest-grossing films list

Ruben Fleischer‘s film is just a few ranks away from breaking into the top 40 grossers of 2025 worldwide. To achieve the 40th rank, the heist film needs to beat A Working Man‘s $88.2 million global haul. Now You See Me 3 is just $12 million away from beating A Working Man and entering the global top 40 grossers.

More about the movie

As mentioned above, Now You See Me 3 was made on a budget of $90 million, and it will soon recover that budget at the box office. However, that is not enough to achieve financial success. To be a true commercial success, it must earn more than its break-even target. For the uninitiated, based on industry standards, the target is typically 2.5 times the production cost; in this case, it is $90 million.

Therefore, the heist movie must earn around $225 million worldwide to break even. After that, it will start making profits at the box office. The film is expected to cross the $100 million mark worldwide this weekend. Now You See Me 3 has earned a solid collection, even more than what it collected in North America on its opening weekend in China. This will positively contribute to the film’s box office collection. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

