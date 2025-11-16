American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer is best known for his directorial debut, Zombieland. His and Jesse Eisenberg’s dynamic collaboration began from there. They have once again collaborated on Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which hits the screens this Friday. Amid the release of Ruben’s Now You See Me 3, we decided to take a look at the director’s works at the worldwide box office by ranking his top 5 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the initial days of his career, Ruben worked as an assistant to director Miguel Arteta, and his debut movie was Zombieland. It is critically and commercially successful. He is also the director of the first Venom movie featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role. Based on his director’s credits, the worldwide aggregate box office collection of the filmmaker is $1.6 billion.

5. Zombieland

Worldwide Collection – $102.39 million

It is a post-apocalyptic zombie comedy and Ruben Fleischer’s directorial debut. The story follows a timid college kid desperate to reunite with his family in Ohio, a rugged, trigger-happy loner on a mission to snag the last Twinkie, and two crafty sisters determined to reach an amusement park. Their paths collide as they band together for a wild, danger-packed journey across a zombie-ravaged America.

4. Gangster Squad

Worldwide Collection – $105.2 million

It is loosely based on the non-fiction book by Paul Lieberman, featuring Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Emma Stone, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Patrick, Michael Peña, and Sean Penn in key roles. Set in 1949, a group of real-life LAPD officers and detectives, known as the Gangster Squad, are tasked with bringing down crime kingpin Mickey Cohen.

3. Zombieland: Double Tap

Worldwide collection – $122.8 million

This is the sequel to Zombieland, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone, reprising their roles from the previous movie. Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock head into the American heartland, taking on smarter, deadlier zombies, unpredictable survivors, and the chaotic growing pains that come with being a sarcastic, improvised family.

2. Uncharted

Worldwide Collection – $407.14 million

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is based on the video game franchise. It is the second-highest-grossing film of the director and also the fourth-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever. The story follows street-smart Nathan Drake, who is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan for a globe-trotting quest to recover a fortune once amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost centuries ago by the House of Moncada.

1. Venom

Worldwide Collection – $856.08 million

This Tom Hardy-led Marvel superhero movie is the highest-grossing film in Ruben’s career so far. It is also the first film in the Venom franchise, which follows Eddie, a struggling journalist, who gains superpowers after becoming the host of Venom, an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth.

More about Now You See Me 3

Ruben Fleischer’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has debuted in the domestic box office rankings at #1 this Friday. The movie grossed $8.4 million, matching the opening day collection of Now You See Me 2. The film is expected to earn between $22 million and $27 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Now You See Me 3 was released on November 14.

