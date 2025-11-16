One Battle After Another might be struggling to reach its second major milestone at the global box office, but it has surpassed all three The Equalizer movies. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller is a critical hit, and beating Denzel Washington’s trilogy is also a significant achievement. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was released in late September and has been underperforming at the box office, despite the absence of a strong contender. The political thriller collected just $22 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which is quite disappointing for a film with a budget of over $130 million.

One Battle After Another at the worldwide box office

Leonardo DiCaprio’s film has completed 50 days at the theaters, and on its 50th day, it collected $140k at the box office in North America, representing a 44% drop from last Friday. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it lost 152 screens in North America this week due to the arrival of newcomers. Therefore, after fifty days of running, the domestic total of One Battle After Another has hit $69.8 million.

Internationally, the film’s total collection has only reached $128.6 million, which is 64.8% of the total global gross. In addition to the domestic cume, the worldwide box office collection of the film is $198.4 million. Hopefully, it will cross the $200 million milestone this weekend.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $69.8 million

International – $128.6 million

Worldwide – $198.4 million

Surpasses all three Equalizer films at the worldwide box office

Instead of getting restless about failing to hit the $200 million milestone worldwide, we are focusing on the triumphs of One Battle After Another, as seen in all three The Equalizer movies featuring Denzel Washington in the central character. The Washington-led trilogy is based on the 1980s TV series of the same title, and despite the mixed reviews, the first film, released in 2014, became successful enough to spawn two more sequels. The movie has similar global totals, all of which are slightly below the $200 million mark. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film has beaten the global totals of all three Equalizer movies with its $198.4 million collection.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Equalizer movies, ranked from highest to lowest

The Equalizer (2014) – $192.3 million The Equalizer 3 (2023) – $191.06 million The Equalizer 2 (2018) – $190.4 million

The Equalizer series, starring Denzel Washington, is a popular and commercially successful franchise, particularly as a dependable action series. One Battle After Another has thus added another significant milestone to its box office run. Leo’s film was released on September 24.

