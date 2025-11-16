Osgood Perkins is back with yet another horror flick, and that is Keeper. However, it has opened with disappointing numbers at the box office in North America. It somehow managed to secure a place in the domestic box office rankings, but will it stay in the list this weekend? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Perkins is known for movies like Longlegs, Gretel & Hansel, and The Monkey. Unfortunately, the latest film has been met with criticism from both critics and the audience, receiving negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 51% only on the aggregate site, and the collective consensus states, “More a collection of unsettling moments than an altogether cohesive story, Keeper is too half-baked to have much staying power despite a committed turn from Tatiana Maslany.”

Keeper’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

The box office collection of Osgood Perkins’ Keeper is less than $2 million in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the R-rated movie collected $1.1 million on Friday, its opening day at the North American box office. The horror movie collected just $275k from the Thursday previews. It has been released in 1,905 theaters in North America. It is 427% below Perkins’ The Monkey’s $5.8 million release day cume.

Projected opening weekend

The media reports suggest that Keeper would be lucky if it hits the $3 million mark at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It is more than $10 million below the opening weekend collection of his last film, The Monkey, which was also released this year. For the unversed, The Monkey, released in March, collected $14.01 million in its debut weekend.

What is the film about?

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Keeper features Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland, Birkett Turton, and Eden Weiss in key roles. The film follows a couple spending their anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin in the woods, where strange occurrences begin to take place and the cabin’s dark secrets are revealed. It has been released by Neon in North America. Keeper was released on November 14.

