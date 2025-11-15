Black Phone 2 now shows a per-screen average in double digits for the first time since release, signaling that the film is moving toward the final stage of its strong box office run. The horror slasher sequel already passed Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later in the domestic market and entered the top 5 highest-grossing domestic horror films of 2025 in the US.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance: Blumhouse Achieves Its Biggest Hit Of The Year

The film also stands as the most successful Blumhouse release of the year. Its domestic opening weekend of $27.3 million gave it a solid base, allowing it to cross its break-even mark of $65 million after only a few days in theatres. After 28 days, the film starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw has earned more than $123 million worldwide, where domestic audiences contributed $72 million, and international markets added $51.3 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Additionally, every weekend so far has seen the film collect more than $1 million. The most recent weekend brought in $5.1 million, even though it lost 362 theatres. This week, the film slipped below the top 5 in the daily charts as daily returns slowed down across nearly 3,000 US theatres. On Thursday, the film earned around $289K with an average of $98 per theatre and a drop of more than 51% from the previous Thursday’s $591K.

Black Phone 2 Prepares To Overtake Tron: Ares

Black Phone 2 will likely pick up momentum again as the 5th weekend begins. A few more million are expected to join its total as the film continues to play in a wide number of theatres. The film now aims to surpass Tron: Ares domestically, which stands at $72.1 million.

The sci-fi action movie, starring Jared Leto, carried a large budget and delivered one of the weakest box office results of the year. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another faced a similar struggle due to its large budget and heavy expectations.

Black Phone 2 already moved ahead of it earlier, which shows that even with a low budget, the film carried enough strength to outgross two major releases of the year. Its sustained run highlights its appeal and places it among the most efficient box office performers of 2025.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $72 million

International – $51.3 million

Worldwide – $123.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc North America Box Office Day 21: Beats Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero To Achieve A Notable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News