Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle roared loud on its opening day at the Chinese box office. Akaza’s Return was expected to make a thunderous start at the overseas circuit, and it very well lived upto the expectations. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has created two big records. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn in China on day 1?

According to the trade analyst, Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle recorded a staggering opening of $16.5 million at the Chinese box office from over 175K screenings. This includes an impressive $11.1 million from pre-sales, while the remaining sum comes from spot bookings.

Creates history for Japanese films!

No Japanese film in the history of the Chinese box office has been able to cross the $15 million mark on its opening day. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has made the #1 opening, going way past Suzume, which clocked an opening of $14.2 million from over 153K screenings in 2023.

Biggest opening for a non-Chinese film in 2025!

Akaza’s Return has also surpassed every non-Chinese release in China in 2025 to score the biggest opening. It has surpassed A Minecraft Movie, which was Hollywood’s biggest opening at the overseas circuit this year, with earnings of $6.5 million. This means, the Japanese dark fantasy animated film has witnessed 154% higher opening. Captain America: Brave New World ($5.6 million) and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($5.4 million) are some other biggies it has left behind.

It is now eyeing a $55-65 million opening weekend. This means the Ufotable production could register the 2nd highest debut weekend for a non-Chinese film by surpassing Avatar – The Way Of Water ($57.1 million) and Godzilla vs Kong ($69.2 million). It will only stay behind F9 ($136.1 million).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office Summary

Previews: $2.7 million

Day 1: $16.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Running Man North America Box Office: Glen Powell’s Film Misses The $2M Mark By A Whisker In Thursday Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News