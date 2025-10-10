James Cameron’s name is enough to bring viewers to the theater screens, and his Avatar series is always a hit. Avatar: The Way of Water was re-released in the theaters last Friday for one week only, and it crushed the new release, The Smashing Machine, despite being led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Globally, the Avatar 2 reissue has earned 176% more than The Rock’s sports biography. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Avatar 2’s re-release box office collection worldwide

For the unversed, this is the first re-release of the 2022 blockbuster, and the window is less than three years, even though it is earning excellent numbers at the box office, domestically and worldwide. Box Office Mojo’s data shows $3.2 million on its reissue opening weekend. The re-release domestic cume of the movie has hit $4.4 million.

Avatar: The Way Water has collected 78.9% of the total worldwide collection in this re-release, which is $16.35 million. This brings the re-release worldwide gross to a staggering $20.7 million, bringing the overall global total of the film to $2.32 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s re-release box office summary

North America – $4.4 million

International – $16.3 million

Worldwide – $20.7 million

The Smashing Machine’s worldwide collection

It seems The Smashing Machine has disappeared from the grid, as the dailies are not being registered on Box Office Mojo; only the weekend collection is available. The domestic total is $6 million, and the overseas cume is $1.5 million. Thus, the worldwide total of the film is $7.5 million, and in six days, the film did not even cross the $10 million mark. There is no doubt that this Dwayne Johnson-starrer is a massive flop at the box office.

Box Office Summary of The Smashing Machine

North America – $6 million

International – $1.5 million

Worldwide – $7.5 million

Avatar 2 re-release crushed The Smashing Machine.

Avatar: The Way of Water has earned much more than the new release, The Smashing Machine. James Cameron‘s magnum opus leads with 176% more collection at the worldwide box office. Despite being a reissue rather than a fresh release, Avatar’s spectacular visuals, immersive storytelling, and loyal fanbase have propelled it to the top, showcasing the lasting cultural and commercial impact of the franchise.

Avatar: The Way of Water was re-released on October 3, clashing with The Smashing Machine.

