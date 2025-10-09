Universal Pictures’ latest sports horror film, Him, has proven to be a major disappointment at the box office, despite a heavy promotional push. The film, co-produced by Jordan Peele, known for Get Out and Us, has managed to earn only about $26 million worldwide so far. With a budget of $27 million and a breakeven target of $67.5 million, the film’s financial future looks bleak.

Him North America Box Office: Edges Past Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

For Him, the response in North America has been underwhelming, and the international reception is nearly absent. Only around $2 million of its total earnings have come from overseas markets, showing that very few outside the US have shown interest in watching it. Playing in 2,137 theaters across North America, Him has been pulling in less than $500K per day.

On Tuesday, however, it saw a small 45% bump in daily earnings, crossing the $200K mark, per Box Office Mojo. It also overtook the domestic total of Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, another Universal release currently in theatres.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has earned $22.4 million domestically and continues to lead the way globally, thanks to a slightly better international reception. However, both titles are shaping up to be commercial setbacks for Universal, as neither has come close to recovering production and marketing costs.

Him Eyes To Overtake MEGAN 2.0 Domestically

Despite this, Him is expected to surpass a disappointing horror sequel, MEGAN 2.0’s domestic earnings. The earlier hit MEGAN had set high expectations, but its sequel managed only $39 million worldwide, with $24.1 million from North America. While Him may soon edge past that domestic figure, its global total will likely remain far behind.

In the end, Universal’s two current theatrical titles, Him and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, are both heading toward losses, and Him in particular seems set to join the list of this year’s biggest box office disappointments despite the reputation of its producers and the studio’s strong marketing effort.

Him Box Office Summary

Domestic – $23.8 million

International – $2 million

Worldwide – $25.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Him Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $3M Away From Matching Its Budget, But Still Far From Break-Even Amid Underwhelming Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News