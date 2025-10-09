Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, is arriving at the cinemas on Friday, and the debut weekend is looking up. The movie has been tracking to earn hopeful numbers on its opening weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. It will reportedly be the highest in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received mixed reactions on social media X [formerly Twitter]. People praised the visuals, the background score, and the performances, but criticized the story. It got 53% on Rotten Tomatoes from 97 reviews. It is the third film in the Tron franchise and a standalone sequel to Tron. The first film in the franchise was released in 1982.

Tron: Ares’ opening weekend projection

According to media reports, including trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Jared Leto‘s film for Disney’s heavy promotion may give the movie a boost despite mixed reviews. Tron: Ares is projected to earn between $40 million and $45 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office.

It is also expected to earn $40 million to $45 million at the overseas box office over its five-day opening weekend. Therefore, it is headed for a global opening of $80 million to $90 million on its opening weekend. It will reportedly be the biggest opening in the Tron franchise.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the previous Tron movies at the domestic box office.

Tron: Legacy – $44.02 million Tron – $4.7 million

Tron: Legacy has the highest opening weekend in the franchise, but Ares will mostly beat that number and achieve the top rank. Tron: Ares is a standalone sequel, and Jeff Bridges might be the only inkling from the previous films. The latest sequel will be released on October 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

