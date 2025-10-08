Him is one among the horror films of this season but it is not performing as well as any of them. It is doing worse among the current horror films running in the cinemas. However, it is close to recovering its production budget but still far from the break-even point. Keep scrolling for the deets.

What is the film about?

Directed by Justin Tipping, the movie has been produced by Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions. Since Peele’s name was attached to the flick, people were excited about it, only to get disappointed, as it has mostly received negative reviews from critics. The horror flick featuring Marlon Wayans follows the trials of a young, up-and-coming football player training at the isolated compound of an aging, nearly retired quarterback.

Him’s box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo, Tipping’s Him collected $13.25 million on its opening weekend, remaining below the projected range. The film has been in the cinemas for over 18 days, and the domestic total is $23.6 million. It has been earning less than $1 million for the past few days. It collected just $1.3 million on its 3rd weekend in North America. The film has dropped out of the domestic top 5 long ago. It has earned just $1.7 million from the overseas markets, bringing the global total to $25.33 million.

Him – Budget & break-even update

Him is struggling at the box office, and there is no hiding that. There is little to no buzz around it, and the strong negative word of mouth is doing its work. However, it has modest production costs, which are reportedly $27 million. Even then, the film is struggling to recover that.

The sports horror drama is less than $3 million away from finally recovering its production cost. But it will still remain far from the break-even point and might not even achieve it. Applying the industry’s 2.5X multiplier rule, the movie’s break-even target is $67.5 million. The film is still $42.2 million short of hitting the break-even target, which is now impossible owing to its disappointing run. Him was released on September 19.

Box Office Summary

North America – $23.6 million

International – $1.7 million

Worldwide – $25.3 million

