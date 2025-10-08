Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-thriller One Battle After Another is about to complete its second week in theaters. The film has earned rave reviews from both critics and audience, boasting a stellar 95% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many cinephiles are also considering it a strong contender for the Best Picture Oscar. Having already crossed the $100 million mark globally, the film continues to perform well at the box office.

With a current global haul of $105.8 million (per Box Office Mojo), the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025. And it did so by outgrossing Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, The Accountant 2, and The Naked Gun.

One Battle After Another has also recently outgrossed a brutal Guy Ritchie action-thriller starring Jason Statham. We’re talking about the 2021 film, Wrath of Man. Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Wrath of Man – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $43.7 million

International: $62.1 million

Worldwide: $105.8 million

Wrath of Man – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $27.4 million

International: $76.5 million

Worldwide: $103.9 million

As seen above, One Battle After Another has already surpassed the global earnings of Wrath of Man by a margin of nearly $2 million, and the gap is expected to widen in the coming days.

One Battle After Another’s Next 2025 Target

Currently, One Battle After Another trails just behind the critically acclaimed Japanese drama Kokuho, which has grossed $107.3 million worldwide. With both films still running in theaters, it remains to be seen which will emerge as the top earner globally and whether the Hollywood title can surpass Kokuho by the end of their theatrical runs.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

