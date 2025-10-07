Having already crossed the coveted $100 million milestone at the global box office, Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another continues its steady momentum in the second week of its theatrical run. The critically acclaimed action thriller has collected $42.6 million in North America and an additional $59.5 million internationally, bringing its global tally to $102.1 million. This makes it director Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film to date.

When it comes to 2025 releases, it is almost on par with Liam Neeson’s action-comedy The Naked Gun and currently trails Ben Affleck’s action-packed sequel The Accountant 2 by just over $1 million in worldwide earnings. And now, One Battle After Another is on track to surpass the lifetime gross of an early 2000s Oscar-winning cop drama starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. We’re talking about the 2001 classic, Training Day. Let’s take a look at how much Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Training Day – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $42.6 million

International: $59.5 million

Worldwide: $102.1 million

Training Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $76.6 million

International: $28.2 million

Worldwide: $104.8 million

As the numbers indicate, One Battle After Another currently trails Training Day by approximately $2.7 million in worldwide earnings. Given its sustained box office momentum, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller is expected to surpass the Denzel Washington classic within the next few days.

How Much One Battle After Another Needs To Crack 2025’s Top 30

To enter the list of 2025’s top 30 highest-grossing films, One Battle After Another needs to surpass the Japanese drama Kokuho, which currently holds the 30th spot. With Kokuho’s global haul at $103 million, the Hollywood action thriller needs to earn roughly $900K more worldwide, a milestone it is expected to reach very soon.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

