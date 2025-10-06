The Strangers: Chapter 2 has managed to hold its ground at the domestic box office far better than expected. A few days ago, news surfaced that a sequel to the film was already being developed, which many thought was an unnecessary move. But with the second chapter performing steadily in theatres, the idea now makes more sense.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 — A Low-Budget Horror That Can Turn Profitable

The horror film, produced by Lionsgate, was made on a modest budget of $8.5 million and has already crossed the $10.6 million mark in less than two weeks, per Box Office Mojo. Its total collection now stands at $11.5 million, which brings it closer to the profit line, which is around $21 million. Moreover, despite receiving weak reviews from critics, the film’s earning pattern shows that it has the strength to reach that figure sooner rather than later.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Weekend Collections Show Steady Audience Interest

After an opening weekend haul of nearly $6 million, the film managed to have another solid run in its second weekend. It earned over $2 million across the three-day weekend, despite seeing a more than 50% drop compared to its debut numbers. The film’s Friday earnings jumped over 105% with $865K coming in, followed by another strong performance on Saturday with over $1 million, while Sunday closed with $725K.

The film has continued to play in the same number of theaters since its release, indicating that audience turnout remains consistent. Its steady performance suggests that it may soon recover its whole budget without relying much on international markets.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Beats A Big Bold Beautiful Journey At The Box Office

On top of that, The Strangers: Chapter 2 pulled off a surprise. It has now beaten the domestic box office tally of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($6.5 million), the romantic drama starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, which is still in theaters alongside it. For a film with such a low budget to surpass one with big-name actors is a noteworthy achievement.

With its box office performance gaining steady traction, The Strangers: Chapter 2 has turned into a quiet success story. Although it may not have impressed critics, its financial performance tells a different story.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $10.6 million

International – $862 thousand

Worldwide – $11.5 million

