Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Akaza Returns is a hot topic on social media and in cinemas worldwide. Recently, several media reports have shared its modest production cost despite such stunning visuals. The anime movie has earned much, much more than what went into making it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned worldwide?

In Japan, Infinity Castle is the second highest-grossing film in local currency. However, in converted USD currency, it is the highest-grossing film in Japan, collecting more than $238.7 million after more than seventy-six days. In North America, the anime movie is still going strong, even after becoming the highest-grossing anime movie ever.

According to the last update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the seventh highest-grossing film worldwide. It surpassed major biggies of the year, including Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. It has collected over $616 million worldwide and might outgross F1 this weekend.

Budget and returns update

According to several media reports, including Screerant, Infinity Castle had an estimated budget of $20 million. This means the anime movie had to make around $50 million only to break even. Meanwhile, it has raked in more than 30.8 times the film’s modest production budget.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned 2980% more than the production cost and 1132% more than the breakeven target. Therefore, it has achieved blockbuster status with a huge profit collection. Infinity Castle has the potential to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the first anime movie to reach this massive milestone.

What is the anime movie about?

After years of battles, Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps finally confront Muzan Kibutsuji, the progenitor of all demons, in his shifting, labyrinthine fortress, the Infinity Castle. As the castle twists and moves under Muzan’s control, the Demon Slayers face off against the Upper Rank demons in a series of high-stakes, emotional battles that test their strength, resolve, and bonds.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released worldwide on September 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release North America Box Office Day 1: Premium Screens, Heavy Hype Fail To Boost Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News