The festival has begun for Taylor Swift fans as Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl hits the theaters. It is only here this weekend for three days. It has landed in the top spot in the domestic box office ranking, beating Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’s day 1 collection at the North American box office

This music film gives a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes making of her record, The Life of a Showgirl. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film collected a marvellous $15.8 million on Friday/ Day 1 in North America. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl was released in 3,702 theaters in North America.

2nd biggest opening day for music/doc film

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl has earned the second biggest opening day for a music film, behind only her own The Eras Tour movie. It was released in 2023 and collected $39 million, a benchmark opening for any music film.

Check out the opening day collections of music films.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film – $39 million Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl – $15.8 million Justin Bieber: Never Say Never – $12.4 million Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce – $11.6 million This is it – $7.4 million

Opening weekend projection

According to media reports, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is only in the theaters for three days. It is tracking to collect between $35 million and $45 million at the North American box office during its three-day opening weekend.

The music film received 96% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. It features the exclusive world premiere of the music video The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor‘s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl was released on October 3 and is at the cinemas until today, October 5.

