Universal Pictures has seen a rough year as several of its films have struggled to find success at the box office. Their latest sports horror release, Him, proved to be another major disappointment, despite extensive promotion and marketing efforts. The studio invested both time and resources to build anticipation, but the final outcome has been far from what they expected.

Him Struggles To Recover Its Budget

Him, made on a reported budget of $27 million, has barely managed to collect around $22.6 million worldwide so far. Its international performance has been particularly weak, with overseas numbers failing to cross even $500K. In North America, after more than two weeks in theaters, the movie’s domestic earnings stand at $22.1 million, despite being shown across more than 3,100 screens, according to Box Office Mojo.

Him Sees A Continuous Drop In Daily Earnings

The film’s daily earnings are now dropping closer to $200K, showing no sign of recovery. At this rate, it is unlikely to even come close to recovering its costs. To break even, the film needs to earn around $70 million, a target that now seems far beyond reach.

Since its release, the movie has crossed the $1 million daily mark only six times, and five of those days were weekends. This week has been especially poor, as Him has not even managed to make $500K in a single day since Monday. This weekend might offer a short-lived boost, but it won’t be enough to change the overall outcome. Things could get even worse with the arrival of new horror releases like Good Boy and The Black Phone 2, which are expected to attract more attention and pull audiences away from Him.

Him Surpasses Nobody 2 In Domestic Box Office

Still, Him has managed a small achievement by overtaking another one of Universal’s 2025 underperformers, Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk, in domestic collections. While Nobody 2 earned a global total of over $39 million, its domestic earnings stood at $21.6 million, slightly less than what Him has achieved so far. However, that comparison offers little comfort when the overall performance remains far below expectations. The film’s average per-theatre earnings since release have dropped to around $85, which is the lowest till now.

Universal Pictures had hoped Him would bring fresh energy to its horror lineup, but the poor turnout and weak word of mouth have made it one of the studio’s most disappointing releases of the year. Unless something unexpected happens in the coming weeks, the movie’s theatrical run appears close to the end, with recovery now almost impossible.

Him Box Office Summary

Domestic – $22.1 million

International – $466K

Total – $22.6 million

