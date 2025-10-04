The Conjuring: Last Rites is slowly approaching a major box office milestone and could achieve it this weekend. However, before hitting that mark, Michael Chaves’ film will beat a Tim Burton-helmed horror comedy. The arrival of new releases is currently impacting The Conjuring 4, but it is still unstoppable. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has The Conjuring 4 earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Owing to the release of films including Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and One Battle After Another, The Conjuring 4 has dipped in the daily domestic rankings. It collected $532K on this Thursday, day 28, at the North American Box Office, bringing its domestic total to $163.7 million after twenty-eight days of release.

Internationally, it is also on track to hit a major milestone: the $300 million mark. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites is $445.9 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Based on its strong hold domestically and overseas, it will cross the $450 million mark worldwide. The Conjuring 4 is expected to cross the $500 million milestone in its original theatrical run.

Set to beat Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released last year and is the sequel to Tim Burton’s classic. Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’ Hara reprised their roles in the 2024 hit. Tim Burton’s 2024 hit collected $452 million in its theatrical run, and Patrick Wilson‘s horror flick is less than $10 million away from surpassing it.

This shows that the horror genre continues to attract mainstream audiences, reinforcing the franchise’s financial viability and paving the way for spin-offs.

What is the film about?

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a terrifying haunting linked to an antique mirror in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. Lorraine’s daughter, Judy, who has psychic abilities, becomes key in battling the malevolent entity. The film spans decades, beginning with a 1964 supernatural incident involving the Warrens. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $163.7 million

International – $282.2 million

Worldwide – $445.9 million

