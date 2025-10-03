The live-action animated musical fantasy comedy, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie by Ryan Crego, is doing much better than expected. Since there was no buzz around it and the studio did little to promote the film based on the Netflix series, it is performing strongly despite clashing with Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another. It was made on a modest budget, and today we will calculate how much it needs to break even at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie at the worldwide box office

The film is based on the popular Netflix series Gabby’s Dollhouse, created by Traci Paige and Jennifer Twomey. They worked on this movie as executive producers. The film, backed by Dreamworks Animation, opened at #2 this past weekend, collecting $13.7 million on its opening weekend and $15.68 million in six days at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie collected $5.8 million overseas. Adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection hit $21.54 million in less than seven days.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $15.7 million

International – $5.8 million

Worldwide – $21.5 million

How much does it need to break even at the box office?

According to media reports, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie had an estimated production budget of $32 million—a relatively modest sum, especially considering it blends live-action and animation. Hence, according to industry rules, the movie will have to earn 2.5 times more than the production cost to break even, which is around $80 million. It seems a huge target now, but the film is only in its first week. It needs a 272% jump to break even.

What is the movie about?

The movie follows Gabby and Grandma Gigi on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn when Gabby’s prized dollhouse ends up in the hands of the eccentric cat lady, Vera. Gabby sets off on an adventure to reunite the Gabby Cats and reclaim her beloved dollhouse before it’s too late. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie was released on September 26. Laila Lockhart Kraner returns to her role from the series, joined by Jason Mantzoukas, Gloria Estefan, and Kristen Wiig in the cast.

