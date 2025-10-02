In addition to receiving positive feedback from both critics and audiences, Zach Cregger’s latest horror hit, Weapons, has also performed impressively at the global box office. Compared to his previous directorial venture, Barbarian, which earned $45.4 million worldwide, Weapons has already amassed a remarkable $265 million.

A few days ago, Weapons surpassed the global totals of several popular films, including The Incredible Hulk (2008), Waterworld (1995), The Truman Show (1998), and Charlie’s Angels (2000). As its theatrical run nears its conclusion, the film currently trails an 85%-rated romantic comedy sports film starring Tom Cruise. That blockbuster is the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire. Let’s take a closer look at how much more Weapons needs to earn to surpass it, and whether it’s likely to do so.

Weapons vs. Jerry Maguire – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown for both films, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $150.7 million

International: $114.2 million

Worldwide: $264.9 million

Jerry Maguire – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $153.9 million

International: $119.6 million

Worldwide: $273.5 million

Based on these figures, Zach Cregger’s Weapons currently trails Jerry Maguire by approximately $8.6 million. Since the horror film is already available digitally and its ongoing theatrical run is nearly over, it seems unlikely that it will surpass the Tom Cruise blockbuster in box office earnings.

Weapons vs. Jerry Maguire – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

While it’s unlikely that Weapons will surpass Jerry Maguire in overall worldwide earnings, it’s interesting to compare the two films in terms of return relative to their estimated budgets.

Weapons – Worldwide Earnings: $264.9 million | Budget: $38 million Jerry Maguire – Worldwide Earnings: $273.5 million | Budget: $50 million

These figures show that Weapons has earned nearly 7 times its estimated production budget. In comparison, Jerry Maguire earned roughly 5.5 times its budget. This indicates that, in terms of return on investment, the horror film has outperformed the ’90s sports blockbuster.

More About Weapons

Directed by Zach Cregger, the mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

