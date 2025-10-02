With a combined worldwide gross of over a staggering $2.7 billion, The Conjuring Universe stands as the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time. Its latest installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, released in theaters on September 5, 2025, and quickly became the top-grossing entry in the franchise, earning $437 million globally, and it’s still going strong.

After surpassing several 2025 horror films, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Weapons, and 28 Years Later, The Conjuring: Last Rites now ranks as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. As it inches closer to the $450 million mark, the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural film is just a few million dollars away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of a Marvel superhero movie helmed by James Wan, the director of the first Conjuring film. That film is none other than the 2023 sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Let’s break down how much more Last Rites needs to earn to outgross it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Vs. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $162.6 million

International: $274.4 million

Worldwide: $437 million

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Box Office Summary

North America: $124.4 million

International: $315.7 million

Worldwide: $440.1 million

As the numbers indicate, Last Rites is currently trailing the superhero sequel by around $3.1 million worldwide. Given its strong momentum, the horror blockbuster is expected to overtake it within the next few days.

How Last Rites Compares With The First Aquaman Movie

While The Conjuring: Last Rites is on track to surpass the 2023 sequel, its earnings are far below the original 2018 Aquaman. Also directed by James Wan, the first film amassed an astounding $1.15 billion worldwide. Needless to say, there’s no realistic scenario where Last Rites could come close to matching that figure during its ongoing theatrical run.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

