Tom Cruise has always pushed limits on screen, and now he is reportedly aiming to do the same with his personal life. The 63-year-old star and his partner Ana de Armas, 37, are dreaming of a wedding that feels more like a blockbuster stunt than a traditional ceremony.

Reports suggest that the couple has been exchanging several ideas, from exchanging vows underwater to going all the way into space, and now, skydiving has also been tossed into the mix, with talk of them promising forever mid-air.

Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise Bond Over Thrill-Seeking Adventures

Anyone who has followed the high-profile couple closely knows that what connects them strongly is their shared love of daring feats. Both are reportedly drawn to the idea of a wedding that steps far away from the ordinary, and even though they are not officially engaged yet, Tom is already mapping out grand possibilities.

“One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them,” an insider told RadarOnline. Moreover, the Mission Impossible star’s obsession with space travel fuels the thought of becoming the first couple to marry beyond Earth. “They’ve also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air. Whatever they do, they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get,” the insider added.

Ana De Armas & Tom Cruise’s Romance Was Confirmed With A Vermont Getaway

The power couple’s romance began earlier this year, and since then, things have moved quickly. By July, the pair confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands on a quiet trip to Vermont. Since then, they have been inseparable. Beyond their personal bond, they are also eyeing a professional collaboration with a supernatural ocean thriller titled Deeper, though that project is currently on pause.

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, just made their first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/qE7Kn4wbw0 — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 29, 2025

Tom Cruise Hopes Fourth Marriage Brings Lasting Love

Cruise has kept this relationship quiet, though insiders say he is as excited as he was at the beginning of his past romances, maybe even more so. Now, with three previous marriages behind him, which include exchanging vows with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, he is determined that this time will end differently. Tom Cruise’s friends say he is not shy about envisioning an extravagant celebration, no matter what people think.

