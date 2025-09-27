With a worldwide total of $404.1 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently ranks as the 12th highest-grossing movie of the year. The latest Conjuring Universe installment’s next 2025 target is the Marvel superhero venture Captain America: Brave New World, which it currently trails by roughly $11 million. Given its current momentum, Last Rites is expected to surpass it in the next few days.

Having already surpassed box office totals of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), Prometheus (2012), Gone with the Wind (1939), and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible III (2006), the horror blockbuster is now closing in on the 2024 action-comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Read on to see how much more Last Rites needs to earn to claim its next global milestone.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $154.6 million

International: $249.5 million

Worldwide: $404.1 million

Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $193.6 million

International: $211 million

Worldwide: $404.6 million

At present, The Conjuring: Last Rites is trailing Bad Boys: Ride or Die by less than $500,000 worldwide. Given its current momentum, the horror hit is expected to close the gap and overtake the action-comedy very soon, and depending on when you’re reading this, it may already have done so.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Crosses the ₹100 Crore Mark in India

The latest installment in the Conjuring franchise has also been a strong performer in Indian theaters, crossing the ₹100 crore gross mark at the box office (Source: Sacnilk). With this achievement, it becomes only the fourth Hollywood release this year to hit the milestone in India, following Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and F1.

What’s The Conjuring: Last Rites All About

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

