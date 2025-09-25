The Bad Guys 2 is holding its ground in cinemas as an animated film, even as most attention remains on the massive Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle release. The sequel from Universal Pictures hit theatres on August 1, 2025, and is still playing in nearly 850 locations across North America. Despite the limited screen count, it managed to outpace a major Hollywood film last weekend.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office: Nears $210 Million Worldwide

The film has already cleared $200 million worldwide and is now close to $210 million. The daily earnings in the domestic market are relatively small, often in the range of a few thousand dollars, but the movie has stayed consistent enough to extend its run. When it was first released, expectations were low, and many thought it would struggle. Over the weeks, however, its performance turned steady, giving it both longevity and surprising strength in the market.

Now, much of this credit goes to audiences outside the United States, as more than 61% of the film’s revenue has come from international markets. The global turnout gave it the strength to hold on while several other films dropped faster.

The Bad Guys 2 Overtakes Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps

At this stage of its run, The Bad Guys 2 has pulled off a notable surprise by outperforming The Fantastic Four: First Steps in last weekend’s domestic box office earnings. The Marvel film collected around $618K over three days between September 19 and 21, 2025, while The Bad Guys 2 earned more than $715K during the same period. That was around a 15% lead, even though it marked a 40% dip from its own previous weekend’s earnings (per Box Office Mojo).

This weekend also marked the first time since release that The Bad Guys 2 failed to touch the $1 million mark. Even so, defeating a Marvel title in its closing phase of theatrical play is a big statement. For the creators, this outcome is a final boost of confidence before the film finally exits theatres.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $80.4 million

International – $127.9 million

Worldwide – $208.3 million

