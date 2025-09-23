The Fantastic Four: First Steps is almost at the end of the line, so whatever it achieves is significant. The latest Marvel movie has surpassed one of the MCU movies’ worldwide haul, and it is the last MCU flick to beat First Steps. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps crossed $520 million at the worldwide box office

The Fantastic Four movie came in #15 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend, its 9th three-weekend. The MCU movie is running in 650 theaters in North America, losing 1000 screens this past week. It collected $618K with a decline of 54% from last weekend. The domestic total has not improved much in the past few days and has hit the $273.5 million cume.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with an ensemble cast, continued the MCU’s trend of underwhelming box office performances post-Avengers: Endgame. It failed to even cross $250 million overseas. The film’s worldwide collection after nine weekends is $520.58 million [via Box Office Mojo]. The anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed it this weekend, pushing it to the 10th rank in this year’s top grossers list.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $273.5 million

International – $247.1 million

Worldwide – $520.6 million

Surpasses Ant-Man’s global haul

Paul Rudd joined the MCU with Ant-Man, which was released in 2015. It is the second-highest-grossing Ant-Man movie in the trilogy. 2015’s Ant-Man collected $519.3 million in its global run. It was praised by critics for its good humor and performances. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed the worldwide haul of Ant-Man so late in its release, which is among its final achievements. Ant-Man is also the last MCU movie that First Steps is surpassing.

More about the film

Like other Marvel movies, The Fantastic Four film also had a hefty production budget owing to the grand sets and visual effects. For the unversed, it was made on a budget of $200 million and has managed to cross the break-even target worldwide. However, the profit count is low, which is not at all encouraging. However, it did become the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

