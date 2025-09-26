After surpassing the $150 million domestic milestone and the $400 million worldwide mark, the latest Conjuring installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is now on track to breach the $250 million figure from international markets. With a current global haul of $403.2 million (per Box Office Mojo), it is already the highest-grossing horror title of 2025. A few days ago, Last Rites outgrossed the MCU film, Thunderbolts*, and is closing in on the Marvel superhero venture Captain America: Brave New World.

As of now, Last Rites ranks as the 12th highest-grossing movie of 2025 and is among the top 400 films of all time at the global box office. Having recently surpassed several past hits, including Gone with the Wind (1939), Toy Story (1995), and Mission: Impossible III (2006), the horror hit is now poised to outgross The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Read on to see how much Last Rites needs to earn to overtake it in worldwide earnings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. The Wolf of Wall Street – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a breakdown of the current box office performance of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $153.7 million

International: $249.5 million

Worldwide: $403.2 million

The Wolf of Wall Street – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $116.9 million

International: $290 million

Worldwide: $407 million

As the numbers indicate, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails The Wolf of Wall Street by roughly $3.8 million globally. At its current pace, the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural horror film is expected to surpass this milestone within the next few days.

How Much Profit Has The Conjuring: Last Rites Made So Far?

Made on an estimated production budget of $55 million (The Numbers), Last Rites has so far earned $403.3 million at the global box office. This means the film has surpassed its break-even point of $137.5 million and has already generated an estimated profit of around $265.8 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Its box office run is still going strong, and it will be interesting to see how much more it earns from here.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Can Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Enter 2025’s Top Five Highest-Grossing Films?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News