F1 Worldwide Box Office: Can Brad Pitt's Racing Drama Enter 2025's Top Five

In addition to earning immense praise from both critics and audiences, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 has become the Hollywood star’s highest-grossing film in a leading role. The high-octane sports spectacle has earned $189.5 million in North America and an impressive $434.9 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide tally to about $624.4 million (Box Office Mojo).

F1 has already raced past several major titles, including Iron Man 2 (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Casino Royale (2006), and now ranks among the 200 highest-grossing films of all time. As of now, it holds the No. 6 spot among 2025 releases. Now, the big question is: does F1 still have enough horsepower to break into the year’s top five highest-grossing films? Let’s break down the numbers.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of 2025

At the time of writing, these are the five biggest box-office earners of the year so far:

  1. Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion (Box Office Mojo)
  2. Lilo & Stitch: $1 billion (Box Office Mojo)
  3. A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million (Box Office Mojo)
  4. Jurassic World: Rebirth: $867.1 million (Box Office Mojo)
  5. How to Train Your Dragon: $635 million (Box Office Mojo)

Currently, the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 is the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, which has grossed approximately $635 million worldwide. For F1 to overtake it and break into the Top 5 list, the Brad Pitt racing drama would need to earn around $10.6 million more globally. However, with the film nearing the end of its theatrical run and now available on digital platforms, it appears unlikely F1 will secure a Top 5 spot.

F1 Can Still Achieve This Box Office Milestone

While outgrossing How to Train Your Dragon (2025) seems unlikely at this point, F1 can still hit another notable milestone. With a current global haul of $624.4 million, it sits just behind Fast Five’s $626.1 million lifetime earnings. If the sports drama receives one final boost and earns roughly $1.7 million more, it would surpass Fast Five to claim the 185th spot on the all-time worldwide rankings before its theatrical run concludes. The final verdict will be out soon.

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

