In addition to earning immense praise from both critics and audiences, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 has become the Hollywood star’s highest-grossing film in a leading role. The high-octane sports spectacle has earned $189.5 million in North America and an impressive $434.9 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide tally to about $624.4 million (Box Office Mojo).

F1 has already raced past several major titles, including Iron Man 2 (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Casino Royale (2006), and now ranks among the 200 highest-grossing films of all time. As of now, it holds the No. 6 spot among 2025 releases. Now, the big question is: does F1 still have enough horsepower to break into the year’s top five highest-grossing films? Let’s break down the numbers.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of 2025

At the time of writing, these are the five biggest box-office earners of the year so far:

Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion (Box Office Mojo) Lilo & Stitch: $1 billion (Box Office Mojo) A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Rebirth: $867.1 million (Box Office Mojo) How to Train Your Dragon: $635 million (Box Office Mojo)

Currently, the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 is the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, which has grossed approximately $635 million worldwide. For F1 to overtake it and break into the Top 5 list, the Brad Pitt racing drama would need to earn around $10.6 million more globally. However, with the film nearing the end of its theatrical run and now available on digital platforms, it appears unlikely F1 will secure a Top 5 spot.

F1 Can Still Achieve This Box Office Milestone

While outgrossing How to Train Your Dragon (2025) seems unlikely at this point, F1 can still hit another notable milestone. With a current global haul of $624.4 million, it sits just behind Fast Five’s $626.1 million lifetime earnings. If the sports drama receives one final boost and earns roughly $1.7 million more, it would surpass Fast Five to claim the 185th spot on the all-time worldwide rankings before its theatrical run concludes. The final verdict will be out soon.

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

