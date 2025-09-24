F1, Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film as a lead, has earned an impressive $624.3 million worldwide. It currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing title of 2025 and is among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time. Recently, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of Iron Man 2, Ratatouille, Ant-Man and the Wasp, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Logan. F1: The Movie is less than $2 million away from matching Fast Five’s $626.1 million global haul.

Made on an estimated budget of $250 million, F1 needed roughly $625 million worldwide to break even, based on the standard industry rule of earning 2.5 times its production budget. This puts Brad Pitt’s high-octane sports drama almost at its break-even point. As its theatrical run nears the end, F1 still has a chance to climb higher globally with a final push. One of the films currently ahead of it is the 82%-rated musical fantasy Wonka, starring Dune actor Timothée Chalamet in the titular role. Here’s how much F1 must earn to surpass it in worldwide earnings.

F1 vs. Wonka – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how F1 compares to the critically acclaimed musical fantasy film Wonka:

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $189.4 million

International – $434.9 million

Worldwide – $624.3 million

Wonka – Box Office Summary

North America – $218.4 million

International – $416.1 million

Worldwide – $634.5 million

As the numbers show, F1 needs roughly $10.2 million more globally to surpass Wonka’s lifetime gross. Given its current pace and ongoing digital release, achieving this milestone appears unlikely at present.

2025 Films Ahead of Brad Pitt’s F1

As of now, these five films from 2025 are ahead of F1 in terms of worldwide earnings:

Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth: $866.4 million How to Train Your Dragon: $635.2 million

With F1 nearing the end of its theatrical run, surpassing the top four films is unlikely, and even outgrossing the live-action How to Train Your Dragon seems out of reach. The final verdict will be out soon.

What Is F1 About?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

