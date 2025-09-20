With an impressive worldwide tally of $624.3 million, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 is on track to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025, as it is just $10.5 million away from overtaking the current fifth-spot holder – the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie. Some time back, it had already surpassed James Gunn’s Superman reboot and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the global box office.

As it nears the end of its impressive theatrical run, F1 is still showing enough momentum to potentially overtake a few more films globally if it gets the right push with a final boost. Some of the popular titles just ahead of F1 include Vin Diesel’s Fast Five, the Chinese blockbuster Water Gate Bridge, and Will Smith’s Hancock. Then there is a Marvel blockbuster sequel starring Chris Hemsworth. We’re talking about the second Thor installment – Thor: The Dark World (2013). Here’s how much F1 still needs to earn globally to outgross it.

F1 vs. Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how F1 compares to the Marvel superhero venture Thor: The Dark World:

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $189.3 million

International – $434.9 million

Worldwide – $624.2 million

Thor: The Dark World – Box Office Summary

North America – $206.3 million

International – $438.4 million

Worldwide – $644.7 million

As the numbers indicate, F1 still needs to earn roughly $20.5 million globally to surpass the lifetime earnings of Marvel’s 2013 Thor sequel. With its ongoing theatrical run on the verge of concluding and digital availability already in place, crossing this milestone now appears unlikely for Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed sports drama.

How Much F1 Needs To Earn To Outgross Its Next Box Office Target

Among all the top-grossing movies of all time, Brad Pitt’s F1 currently ranks 186th worldwide and is trailing just behind Fast Five (2011), the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It needs to earn just under $2 million more to overtake Fast Five’s $626.1 million global haul. At its current pace, F1 is likely to hit this target before concluding its theatrical run.

F1 – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

