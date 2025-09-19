The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe, is all set to surpass Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to become the highest-grossing horror title of 2025. With a current global haul of $356.6 million, the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural horror film needs just $10 million globally to achieve the significant milestone. At its current pace, it is expected to do that within the next few days.

Recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites has surpassed several acclaimed hits such as American Beauty (1999), Apollo 13 (1995), Rain Man (1988), and X-Men: First Class (2011). In addition to these, the horror hit has also outgrossed Catch Me If You Can (2002), the iconic Steven Spielberg crime drama starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, and GoldenEye (1995), Pierce Brosnan’s glorious James Bond debut film. Here’s how Last Rites stacks up against these two films at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Catch Me If You Can & GoldenEye – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at the current box office breakdown of Last Rites, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $136.6 million

International: $220 million

Worldwide: $356.6 million

For comparison, here’s how Catch Me If You Can and GoldenEye performed globally:

Catch Me If You Can: $352.1 million

GoldenEye: $352.2 million

As the figures show, The Conjuring: Last Rites is already ahead of both films by roughly $5 million worldwide, and this gap is expected to widen in the coming days.

How Much Does Last Rites Needs To Enter the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films of 2025?

With worldwide earnings of $356.6 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently ranks as the 14th highest-grossing film of the year. To break into the top 10, it must surpass the global haul of the current 10th spot holder, Captain America: Brave New World, which stands at $415.1 million. This means Last Rites needs roughly $58.4 million more to reach the milestone. Given its strong box office momentum and the absence of an imminent digital release, the horror hit looks poised to overtake the Marvel superhero film before concluding its theatrical run.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

