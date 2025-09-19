Freakier Friday, led by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, has turned into one of the year’s most successful releases. Now moving towards the end of its sixth week in theatres, the film is racing towards the $150 million milestone. With $148.7 million already collected, the target should be reached by or before this weekend, as per Box Office Mojo.

Freakier Friday Box Office: Strong Earnings From North America

The film has made more than 61% of its earnings from North America alone. Every weekend since its release, the movie has crossed the $1 million mark, showing remarkable consistency. On the daily side, it was on September 7 when Freakier Friday last went over $1 million in a single day, after which weekday collections hovered around $500K. The film’s stronghold is even more impressive when compared to its modest budget of $45 million. Having already crossed the $112.5 million break-even point, it now stands in solid profit with margins around 32%.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $91.6m

International – $57m

Worldwide– $148.7m

Currently, the movie is still showing in more than 2,400 theatres across North America, but the screen count will soon face cuts. The arrival of new releases, especially Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly anticipated film One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, will take up a share of the space. Despite that, Freakier Friday has built a run strong enough to withstand competition and hold its ground for a little longer.

Jamie Lee Curtis Box Office Milestone

For Jamie Lee Curtis, the film’s success comes with another interesting note. Freakier Friday is on the verge of surpassing the domestic numbers of Halloween Kills, the second part of her successful Halloween horror trilogy. That film sits at only $92m, making it likely that Freakier Friday will cross it soon. On an international and total box office scale, Freakier Friday has already moved far ahead. Halloween Kills itself followed the box office triumph of the 2018 Halloween ($259.9m), but its sequel, Halloween Ends ($104.3m), did not match the same impact.

Halloween Kills Box Office Summary

North America – $92m

International – $41.4m

Worldwde– $133.4m

With the crown of the highest-grossing live-action comedy of the year already in its pocket, Freakier Friday is focused on collecting as much as possible before wrapping up its theatrical run. At $148.7 million and counting, it has proven how a modestly budgeted comedy can turn into a global hit when it connects with audiences.

Freakier Friday Trailer

