With a current worldwide haul of $349.8 million (per Box Office Mojo), the latest Conjuring installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, ranks as the 14th highest-grossing movie of 2025 overall and the second highest-grossing horror title of the year. After surpassing Weapons and Final Destination: Bloodlines, it trails only one horror film from this year, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Moreover, Last Rites has also outgrossed the lifetime earnings of several past hits, including Batman Forever (1995), The Rock (1996), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997). More recently, the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural horror overtook Brad Pitt’s 2008 critically acclaimed fantasy drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which earned $335.8 million globally.

Capitalizing on its box office momentum, Last Rites has even surpassed the worldwide total of the 96% Rotten Tomatoes-rated 2018 modern horror classic A Quiet Place. Here’s how The Conjuring: Last Rites stacks up against A Quiet Place.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. A Quiet Place – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $134.9 million

International: $214.9 million

Worldwide: $349.8 million

A Quiet Place – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $188 million

International: $152.9 million

Worldwide: $340.9 million

As the numbers indicate, Last Rites has already surpassed A Quiet Place by $9 million in worldwide earnings. However, it is yet to outgross the horror classic in the domestic market. At its current pace, it is expected to take over the domestic collection within the next few days.

Has The Conjuring: Last Rites Crossed Its Break-Even Point?

Against an estimated production budget of $55 million, Last Rites has already earned $349.8 million at the global box office. This means that to break even, it needed to earn around $137.5 million worldwide using the 2.5x multiplier rule. As you can see, the film has not only far surpassed its break-even point but has also generated significant profit, and it’s still going strong.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

