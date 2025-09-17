Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One racing drama F1 has raked in $623.4 million worldwide, surpassing Brad Pitt’s previous highest-grossing film, World War Z ($540.5 million) by a significant margin. The film has also overtaken James Gunn’s widely admired DCU superhero flick Superman, making it the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2025. Its next 2025 target is the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, which is currently just under $11 million ahead of F1.

Having recently surpassed past hits like Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Logan (2017), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Casino Royale (2006), F1: The Movie is now almost on par with the lifetime earnings of Ratatouille (2007) and Iron Man 2 (2010). It is also closing in on the 2022 Chinese war drama Water Gate Bridge and Ridley Scott’s epic sci-fi The Martian starring Matt Damon. Let’s see how much F1 needs to earn to outgross these two films at the global box office.

F1 vs. Water Gate Bridge vs. The Martian – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up:

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $189.3 million

International – $434.1 million

Worldwide – $623.4 million

Now, let’s see how Water Gate Bridge & The Martian performed at the box office worldwide:

Water Gate Bridge: $626.5 million

The Martian: $630.6 million

F1 is currently trailing Water Gate Bridge by about $3.2 million and The Martian by roughly $7.2 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, and factoring in digital availability, F1 is expected to surpass the Chinese film in the coming days and could even potentially overtake The Martian before its theatrical run concludes.

How F1 Compares To Brad Pitt’s Next 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Here’s a look at Brad Pitt’s next five highest-grossing films worldwide, in which he played a leading or major role:

World War Z (2013): $540.5 million Troy (2004): $497.4 million Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): $487.3 million Ocean’s Eleven (2001): $450.7 million Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019): $377.4 million

Who would have thought a sports drama could surpass the global earnings of some of Brad Pitt’s most popular and successful films? All eyes are now on when the stakeholders will greenlight a potential F1 sequel.

What Is F1 About?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Naked Gun Worldwide Box Office: Liam Neeson Hits $100M Mark After 6 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News