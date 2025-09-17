The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office

With a current global haul of $334.5 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already raced past the worldwide earnings of the previous three Conjuring films – The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). As of now, it trails only one title in the entire Conjuring Universe – the 2018 spin-off The Nun, which grossed $366.1 million globally.

Along the way, The Conjuring: Last Rites has recently outgrossed several past hits, including the 2005 Fantastic Four reboot, Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond outing Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Robert Zemeckis’ iconic time-travel sequel Back to the Future Part II (1989). Currently ranked as the 14th highest-grossing movie of 2025, it is now closing in on the record-breaking Japanese animated action film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. Here’s how much Last Rites still needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $132.4 million

International: $202.1 million

Worldwide: $334.5 million

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – Box Office Summary

North America: $75.6 million

International: $288 million

Worldwide: $363.6 million

As the numbers show, The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs roughly $29 million to surpass the Japanese blockbuster in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the supernatural horror hit is projected to reach this milestone within the next few days.

How Close The Conjuring: Last Rites Is to Becoming 2025’s Top-Grossing Horror Film

As of now, the highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 is Ryan Coogler’s widely acclaimed film Sinners, which amassed $366.7 million globally. For Last Rites to surpass it, the movie needs roughly $32 million more at the worldwide box office. With a current total of $334.5 million and strong momentum, Last Rites appears poised to hit that milestone soon.

What Is Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

