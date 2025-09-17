Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 has been on an unstoppable run since it hit theatres worldwide on September 12. The anime film, already a big success in Japan and several Asian countries, has carried the same momentum across the USA, Mexico, Europe and even India. The release in America turned into a historic moment, as it pulled in $70 million during its opening weekend, making it the biggest anime debut in the country’s history.

⭐ #1 Film in North America

⭐ #1 Film Globally

Demon Slayer Beats Hollywood Films at the Box Office

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is rapidly heading towards overtaking Mugen Train’s worldwide record to become the highest grossing anime film ever. With the film still fresh in global theatres and more weekends coming up, momentum is only expected to grow stronger.

Besides, even in the middle of heavy Hollywood competition like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Weapons, Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps and F1, Demon Slayer managed to outshine them all and emerge as the number one movie in North America last weekend. That alone shows how much of an impact this release has created. In North America, the film played in over 3,000 theatres and posted a stunning $33 million on Friday, followed by $21.6 million on Saturday and $16 million on Sunday. The reception in India was also notable, with more than $5 million earned despite anime being a niche genre in the country.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Crosses $450 Million Worldwide

Worldwide, the movie’s run has been even more striking. It recently crossed the $450 million mark, making it the second highest grossing anime film in history. In Japan, Infinity Castle collected an estimated $5.3 million during its ninth three-day weekend, dropping only 5%, bringing its total to $222.2 million and 23 million admissions. It is closing in on Spirited Away’s 24.3 million admissions, which includes re-releases, for the second most watched film in Japanese cinema history.

Outside Japan, the movie has already surpassed Your Name’s $405.3 million and Spirited Away’s $415.5 million global totals, sitting at around $468 million worldwide. This places it firmly as the number two highest grossing anime of all time, only a step away from passing Mugen Train’s global record. Next weekend is projected to be the one where it officially becomes the highest grossing anime film ever, also breaking into the top ten highest grossing films of 2025.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’s Latest Installment Outshines Iconic Hollywood Hits

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc has shattered box office records and even outperformed some Hollywood blockbusters that helped launch billion-dollar franchises. The latest installment has already surpassed Tom Cruise’s action-packed Mission Impossible ($457.6m) and Keanu Reeves’ legendary sci-fi The Matrix ($467.8m). Infinity Castle is now on track to surpass It: Chapter 2 ($473.1m) and Hugh Jackman’s classic The Greatest Showman ($471.8m).

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Redefines Anime Cinema

While studios like Pixar and DreamWorks often get the most recognition for animated works, Ufotable’s achievement with Demon Slayer is now impossible to overlook.

Every frame reflects their dedication, pushing the boundaries of what animated storytelling can look like on the big screen. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 has turned into more than a continuation of a popular series, it has become proof that anime can compete with and even outshine some of Hollywood’s biggest names at the global box office.

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Part 1 has turned into a cultural event, pulling massive numbers across continents, beating out traditional Hollywood powerhouses and setting itself up to break historic records in the weeks to come.

