Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is on a record-breaking spree. Dominic Arun’s female-led superhero flick, made on a budget of only 30 crores, has emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in history! Yes, you heard that right. It has surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum, and below are all the exciting details you need.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection (India)

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 earned 2.75 crores on day 19. It is close to saturation in the Hindi and Telugu belt, but decent footfalls are still witnessed in the Malayalam and Tamil versions. Compared to 4.05 crores earned on the third Friday, Naslen starrer has witnessed a 32% drop in collection, showcasing a steady hold.

The net earnings in India stand at 122.15 crores after 16 days, which is approximately 144.14 crores in gross total. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is made on a budget of only 30 crores. The Malayalam superhero flick is a super-duper hit, and the profits have surged to a staggering 307%.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time!

There is a huge moment to celebrate as Lokah Chapter 1 has become the #2 Mollywood grosser in history. It has surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which collected 122 crores in its Indian lifetime. With that, Dominic Arun’s directorial has also emerged as the #1 Mollywood grosser of 2025.

Here are the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time at the Indian box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 142 crores Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) – 122.15 crores Thudarum (2025) – 122 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 122.15 crores

India gross: 144.14 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 307%

Overseas gross: 111 crores

Worldwide gross: 255.14 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

