Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla are set to tickle our funny bones with Jolly LLB 3. The black comedy legal drama is releasing in theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025. Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is showcasing good growth in advance booking. It is now all set to surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update

According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has registered advance booking sales of 62.68 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 1. It witnessed a 121% jump in the last 24 hours. Around 19.7K tickets have been sold across the nation.

Delhi is currently the best-performing state, followed by Maharashtra. The other key circuits include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, among others. Jolly LLB 3 is still three days away from its big release. It is sure to surpass Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), but it will compete against Sky Force (3.82 crores) and Housefull 5 (8.02 crores) to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s #1 pre-sales of 2025.

Set to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf

In the final advance booking, Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf garnered 88 lakh gross. Today, Jolly LLB 3 will cross that mark. Its upcoming targets are Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores) and Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.03 crores).

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

There is no visible competition at the ticket windows. The threequel element will also benefit Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Sachdeva. All eyes are now on the final pre-sales, which will determine whether Jolly LLB 3 will open higher or lower than 15 crores.

More about the black comedy legal drama

The supporting cast features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor. It is presented by Star Studio18.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Tiger Shroff Starrer Needs Less Than 11 Crores To Score A Century!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News