Telugu fantasy action adventure Mirai made a promising opening in the Hindi belt. It was expected to beat HanuMan during the first weekend, but unfortunately, it missed out on the milestone. Teja Sajja starrer has maintained a decent hold on Monday, but beating Ram Charan’s Game Changer is now out of the league! Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Mirai Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official update, Mirai earned 1.20 crore on day 4. It saw a 31% drop on the first Monday, compared to 1.75 crore garnered on the opening day. There was competition from Baaghi 4, Param Sundari, among others, but Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial maintained a decent hold.

The overall box office collection of Mirai in the Hindi version concluded at 9.86 crores after 4 days. All eyes are now on the discounted Tuesday, which could be a big contributor to its lifetime earnings. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 11.63 crores.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown of Mirai (Hindi):

Day 1: 1.75 crores

Day 2: 3.10 crores

Day 3: 3.81 crores

Day 4: 1.20 crores

Total: 9.86 crores

Mirai vs Game Changer Hindi Box Office

It is to be noted that Mirai is the second highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 in the Hindi language. It is only behind Game Changer, which grossed 34.44 crores in its lifetime. However, the collections are not up to the mark, given that Teja Sajja’s last release, HanuMan, accumulated a whopping 58 crores just last year, in 2024.

In order to beat Ram Charan‘s biggie, Teja Sajja starrer would still need a 249% jump in earnings. That would be an impossible milestone, given Mirai has already fallen to the vicinity of one crore.

More about Mirai

The ensemble cast features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. It is produced by People Media Factory. The fantasy action adventure was released in theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

