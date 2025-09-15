Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, has ended its second weekend run. The film made decent earnings at the worldwide box office in the opening week. It performed way better than Tiger’s post-COVID failures like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. In a recent development, it got close to the 90 crore mark, thus cruising towards the much-awaited century. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

The Bollywood action thriller was released in a clash with The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Despite the competition, it performed decently. In India, it scored 53.74 crores during the first week. In the second week, its screens have been divided between Mirai and some new Bollywood releases. Still, it continues to attract its share of footfalls.

How much did Baaghi 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

On the second Friday, day 8, Baaghi 4 earned 2 crores. It was followed by 3 crores on the second Saturday, day 9. On the second Sunday, day 10, it again witnessed some growth and scored 4 crores. Overall, it earned 62.74 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of the second weekend. Adjusting for GST, the gross total is 74.03 crores.

Overseas, Baaghi 4 has earned 15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 89.03 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 62.74 crores

India gross – 74.03 crores

Overseas gross – 15 crores

Worldwide gross – 89.03 crores

As we can see, the film is just 10.97 crores away from hitting a global century. The feat is expected to be achieved during the third week.

More about the film

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 also stars Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been distributed by Pen Marudhar. It serves as the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

