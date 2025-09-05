Baaghi 4 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt

Director: A. Harsha

What’s Good: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, definitely!

What’s Bad: The length and breadth of the story!

Loo Break: Optional

Watch or Not?: Tiger Shroff fans will be furious at this question!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 163 Minutes

User Rating:

It’s all set in a fictional town. Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) survives a ghastly accident, comes out of a seven-month coma, and goes through what seems like post-traumatic stress disorder. He is devastated as he has lost his love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), and keeps visiting her grave. But his brother (Shreyas Talpade) wonders if ever there was anyone like that in his life, when Ronnie’s doctor (Mahesh Thakur) asks this question.

Another girl, Olivia (Sonam Bajwa), is sent into Ronnie’s life, but Ronnie does not regard her as more than a mere friend. Olivia begins to like him and makes him tell her about his love story with Alisha.

He is a naval officer, and Alisha is a doctor. They bump into each other when he grabs her phone to throw and hit a man he is chasing, who is part of a drug clan. Their acquaintance grows and turns into love. The film soon moves into the present, where a seemingly hallucinating Ronnie faces myriad experiences after ‘recovering’ from the accident.

At the interval point, we see the entry of Chacko (Sanjay Dutt), a don, and many things fall into place for both Ronnie and the viewers. However, things do not end here. There are multiple complications, endless graphic violence, a love story that ends in tragedy, and another unfulfilled romance. A sympathetic police officer (Upendra Limaye) also smooths some corners and misunderstandings.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Since this is a Baaghi franchise, two factors are a compulsion: one, there must be a love story (here, there are two!), and second, there must be a lot of violence. The script here (story and screenplay by producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself) is written so that the director can be relieved a lot by the need for an action director, and Rajat Aroraa, in charge of the dialogues, happily skips his customary playing to the gallery for lines that suit the story.

After a very promising start, the writing soon dips into routine in the second half, and towards the end, we find many absurdities and inadequacies. The problem with such flaws is that even hinting at or mentioning them would reveal the climax and even unveil spoilers. Ironically, then, one needs to watch the film and figure them out personally!

The only novel angle here is found in Sanjay Dutt’s character and motivations, though in the final analysis, there are quite a few things that don’t hold, like a particular angle to the initial car accident.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Star Performance

Tiger Shroff is what he is in other films as the violent Ronnie on a spree of vengeance and investigation, but he scores higher as the naval officer and the harangued victim of seeming PTSD. He looks fresh and uncannily resembles his father, Jackie Shroff! (I can only think of one similar case: Prithviraj Kapoor in the 1940 Sikandar looked like a complete prototype for his son Shashi Kapoor in his earliest films!).

Harnaaz Sandhu makes a felicitous debut as Alisha and scores best in her romantic sequences with Ronnie. A slight resemblance on occasion to Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be interpreted as a sheer coincidence! Harnaaz is neither raw nor amateurish, though obviously she is not a seasoned veteran. Sonam Bajwa impresses in a much briefer role.

Sanjay Dutt and Shreyas Talpade are their usual selves. Saurabh Sachdeva impresses with his smiling villainy, while Sunit Morarjee makes a mark as the deputy to Upendra Limaye, who also steals many a scene.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The film is directed, all things considered, ably by A. Harsha, except that he should have curtailed both the runtime and the action and reduced the film’s length (by way of either deleting or editing many a stretched sequences) to about 130 minutes rather than the existing 163. Nevertheless, he has generally extracted good performances and maintained a good production standard along with the technical aspects.

The background score (Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara) is kept intentionally loud. From the mixed (composers too!) bag of songs, the lyrics of most songs are noticeable for their simple merit, even if the music is not, especially Sameer Anjaan’s Marjaana and Yeh Mera Husn, Jagdeep Warring-Josh’s Guzaara, and Danish Sabri-Paradox’s Akeli Laila. Musically and visually, Tanishk Bagchi’s Yeh Mera Husn is clearly inspired by the hit, Besharam Rang from Pathaan, and even reprises that song’s main singer, Shilpa Rao.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review: The Last Word

Baaghi 4 is a good watch for Tiger Shroff fans and those who are loyal to this franchise. It is decidedly much better than Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 and is technically and cinematically just a whit superior to Baaghi.

Three stars!

Baaghi 4 Trailer

Baaghi 4 released on 05 September, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Baaghi 4.

Must Read: Inspector Zende Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee & Jim Sarbh Playing Chor Police Is My Favorite Genre Ft. Bambai Cha Paandu ‘Bhau Kadam’ Winning This Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News