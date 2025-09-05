Finally, Baaghi 4 is out in theatres. Starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles, the action entertainer promised brutal action and an exciting face-off between Tiger and Sanju Baba. The trailer did its job by increasing the hype, but did the film fulfill high expectations by entertaining the audience? Did it impress the audience in initial shows? Let’s find out what the audience has to say!

The latest Bollywood action thriller marks the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise. As the teaser and trailer suggested, the film is full of crazy action sequences and bloodshed. Due to this, it received an adult certification from the censor board. Not just the violence and gore, but the film is also backed by emotions and solid performances of the entire cast, as per early reactions of the viewers.

Baaghi 4 receives a thumbs up from the masses!

With early morning shows concluding, viewers are already sharing their reactions on X (Twitter), and most of them are in favor. One user wrote, “Maza toh araha hai… Tiger Shroff is too good.” Another user wrote, “Best film in the FRANCHISE. This is going to be Tiger Shroff’s Biggest ‘MASS ACTION SPECTACLE’ with Emotional Storytelling, Excellent BGM, Beautiful Songs, HIGH OCTANE ACTION SEQUENCE.”

One X user shared, “Baaghi 4 is Violent, loud, over-the-top & unapologetically made for the action crowd. If you want whistles & claps over realism this is your film.” One user shared that the film is much better than Baaghi 2 in terms of action and thrill. He wrote, “It is a shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2’s intensity.”

Check out the reactions below:

#Baaghi4 is a shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2's intensity. Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF ) delivers a fierce, never-seen-before performance as Ronnie, clashing brutally with Sanjay Dutt's(@duttsanjay ) violent… pic.twitter.com/rNyQZhcgEa — Mr. & Mrs. Pandit (@AbhayAnindita) September 5, 2025

#Baaghi4Review: bleeds action—but beneath the chaos lies a story that hits different. Twisted, emotional, and anything but predictable. This isn’t your typical love saga… it’s a full-throttle descent into madness. 🤫🔥 #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/gZONeKaLld — rajinder kumar (@rajinder75kumar) September 5, 2025

More about the film

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

