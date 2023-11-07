After making a heroic entry into the film industry with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff has come a long way and successfully established himself as one of the best action stars in India. His career has been a rollercoaster ride, but he has the crowd-pulling ability for sure. Here’s how he has fared at the box office so far!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Tiger Shroff’s box office success ratio: (1 + 2 + 1 + 0)/10 x 100 = 40%
Total Releases – 10
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 1
Baaghi 2
Hit – 2
Heropanti 2
Baaghi
Plus – 1
War
Average – 0
Losing – 4
A Flying Jatt
Munna Michael
Student Of The Year 2
Baaghi 3
Flop – 2
Heropanti 2
Overseas Hit – 1
Highest-earning film in India –
War (318 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
War (466.82 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
1 (Baaghi 2)
Films in 300 crore club –
1 (War)
