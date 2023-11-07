After making a heroic entry into the film industry with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff has come a long way and successfully established himself as one of the best action stars in India. His career has been a rollercoaster ride, but he has the crowd-pulling ability for sure. Here’s how he has fared at the box office so far!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Tiger Shroff’s box office success ratio: (1 + 2 + 1 + 0)/10 x 100 = 40%

Total Releases – 10

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 1

Baaghi 2

Hit – 2

Heropanti 2

Baaghi

Plus – 1

War

Average – 0

Losing – 4

A Flying Jatt

Munna Michael

Student Of The Year 2

Baaghi 3

Flop – 2

Heropanti 2

Ganapath

Overseas Hit – 1

War

Highest-earning film in India –

War (318 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

War (466.82 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

1 (Baaghi 2)

Films in 300 crore club –

1 (War)

